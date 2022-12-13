CM Yogi to address ‘Prabuddhjan Sammelan’ in Mathura on Dec 13

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the temple town of Mathura on Tuesday and address the ‘Prabuddhjan Sammelan’ being organised district-wise all through the state in run up to the forthcoming local bodies elections.

On the basis of the itinerary received, the chief minister will land on the premises of Veterinary University in Mathura after flying from Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.

Preparations are being given final shape for the event at VN Poddar Institute of Mathura where the CM would address ‘Prabuddhjan Sammelan’ and also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development programmes and projects for public welfare.

The chief minister is expected to fly to Kheria Airport in Agra later in the day to reach Lucknow.

The CM has been addressing such ‘Prabuddhjan Sammelan’ in many cities and in the recent past addressed such meets in Agra, Aligarh, and Firozabad in Braj area as state gears up for local bodies elections.