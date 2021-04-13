Coast Guard find two of 14 missing fishermen after boat meets with accident near Mangaluru

Indian Coast Guard and local fishermen have managed to locate two of the 14 missing crew members of a boat that met with an accident on Tuesday. Indian Fishing Boat Rabah met with an accident approximately 43 nautical miles from Mangaluru, said the Indian Coast Guard in a tweet.

The fishermen are said to belong to Tamil Nadu, Bengal, and Odisha.

Mangaluru police said as per the preliminary information, the boat set sail from Beypore in Kerala. While reports said that the boat was hit by a ship, police said an official confirmation from the coast guard is awaited.

In its tweet, the coast guard said that three ships and aircraft have been deployed as part of the search operation.

(This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available)