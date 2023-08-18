CoBRA commando shoots self with service rifle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

An inspector of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) died after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Ajany Varshney said the incident took place at the headquarters of the 170th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the district.

“Inspector Safi Akhtar, belonging to CoBRA 210th battalion, shot himself with an AK-47 rifle on Friday noon. Upon hearing the gunshots, his colleagues rushed there, and found him seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died,” said the SP.

Police said they have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

Akhtar, who was posted in the Mokur camp of CoBRA, had arrived in Bijapur and was scheduled to proceed to Delhi on leave, police said.

“Prima facie the reason for suicide appears to be some family issues but no suicide note was found from the spot. We are investigating the case to find out the reasons,” said a CRPF officer, preferring anonymity.

The CRPF and its elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA are extensively deployed in south Bastar which comprises three districts, including Dantewada, for anti-Naxal operations.