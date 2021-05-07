Collecting funds online for kids who lose parents to Covid-19 to be cognizable offence

Sharing picture and messages to collect funds, sponsorship and invite people for adoption of kids who lost one or both their parents due to Covid-19 will be a cognizable offence in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Friday. Those found to be involved in such activities will be booked for selling and buying of kids under the Juvenile Justice Act 2016, said an officer of the Women and child development department.

Child rights expert and lawyer Anant Kumar said, “Good intention is immaterial in these circumstances. Adopting children illegally and selling or purchasing them are serious crimes and are punishable with jail terms from 3 to 7 years. There should be a system to check the fake information and or any information which promotes illegal adoption and buying and selling of kids. Registering case against wrongdoers is a right step to stop such illegal activities”

The department decided to take this step after messages, video appeals and photos of kids and bodies of their parents were shared by people to raise funds for the kids. When the officers of the department verified the authenticity of messages, many were found fake, said the officer quoted above.

To prevent online fraud in name of adopting children, the Madhya Pradesh government will issue an order to all districts to book such persons under section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act which has a provision of rigorous imprisonment of five years and a fine up to ₹1 lakh, said Suresh Tomar, joint director, women and child development department.

Three days ago, a woman died of Covid-19 in Shivpuri district leaving behind her three kids. Different organisations started posting a video of the body of the woman to raise funds for her kids with a message that the kids lost their father two years ago and now they have lost their mother as well. A social media post claimed that the children are starving and locked inside their house.

When a team of the WCD reached the spot, they found that the kids are staying with their paternal aunt and were doing fine, Tomar added.

Officials said this was not the only case as there were many such viral messages seeking financial help for orphan kids who have lost one or both their parents due to Covid-19.

Childline, Bhopal, director Archana Sahay said, “It is necessary to take strict steps to stop the illegal activities as Childline is flooding with such messages and mainly are fake ones. People are sharing pictures of kids with an appeal to adopt them. This is completely prohibited under JJ Act.”

However, the department is also introducing a system to help the children in need.

“We can’t trace every post on the social media so we have decided to take action against people, who are posting such messages. But to help children in need, we are introducing a helpline number for such kids and also putting district protection officers’ contact numbers. If anybody comes to know about orphaned kids, they can contact us for protection through child helpline,” said Swati Meena Naik, commissioner, WCD.

“Child welfare committee will decide how to help these kids. First, we will search their relatives and if they agree to take care of the kids, we will provide them ₹2,000 per child as per Integrated Child Protection Scheme. If we don’t find any relatives, we will send them to shelter homes and initiate the process of adoption under CARA,” she added.

The officer quoted above said the government will rope in NGOs and other genuine social organisations to help. “We are developing fit facilities in every district for children in need,” said the officer.

Two days ago, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson, Priyank Kanungo, also cautioned state governments against social media posts to seek help or donations for orphaned children.

