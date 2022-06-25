Coming soon at east U.P. railway stations: Kulhad chai!

Forty railway stations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Pt Deendayal Upadhyay junction and Varanasi stations would soon serve tea in kulhads or earthen cups.

The Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) would coordinate with potters to ensure supply of earthen cups to the railways.

“Around 18 months back, the ministry of railways had decided to introduce eco-friendly earthen cups at 400 railway stations across India,” an official said.

“As part of the plan, senior railway officials at Mughalsarai contacted KVIC, Varanasi officials for ensuring supply of earthen cups from potters,” a KVIC official said.

The official said that KVIC has started the process to coordinate between potters and railways for supplying earthen cups and plates.

“KVIC is coordinating between potters and railways for supply of these earthen cups or kulhads and eco-friendly earthen pots and plates. The supply of kulhads will begin at around 40 railway stations soon. The potters will supply them directly to railways,” said DS Bhati, director, KVIC Varanasi region.

The KVIC had also distributed over 3000 electric ‘chaaks (electric pottery wheels)’ to the potters in 12 districts, including Varanasi in last four years, he said.

He said the potters who make earthen cups in bulk would be linked to buyers, including railways. “The initiative will help increase potters’ income. The potters were preserving this craft of making earthen pots, which were eco-friendly and would help conserve environment. At the same time, it would help reduce use of plastic, paper cups,” Bhati said.