Coming up, a film city at Haryana’s Pinjore

As per a roadmap released by the Haryana government on Wednesday for the development of Panchkula district, a film city will be developed at HMT Pinjore on 50-60 acres of land.

Principal secretary, town and country planning department, AK Singh during the review meeting on Wednesday directed officials to expedite projects being implemented for the purpose of development of the district as an ecological and eco-friendly “centre of excellence”.

Singh said that the road proposed from Punjab to Chandigarh International Airport will soon be finished. He said that work will also be done to upgrade Ramgarh-Mubarakpur-Derabassi road on NH-73. Apart from this, the road from Morni-Raipur Rani on NH-73 and from Chandimandir T-Junction to Morni road on NH-73 will also be widened.

Instead of concrete structures, emphasis will be laid on temporary and nature-friendly construction in terms of tourism. Possibility of paragliding in Thapli forest will also be explored along with camping and trekking.

To promote medical tourism, 7-10 sites will be identified for building hospitals. Possibilities of increasing cooperation from PGIMER, Chandigarh, to provide medical facilities on the lines of Medanta, Gurugram, will also be explored. Similarly, work will also be done towards setting up institutes like Education City. Options for running the IT Park at Sector-22 at full capacity will also be explored. In addition, Barwala will be developed as an industrial township.