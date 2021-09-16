Committee on progress of poll manifesto promises holds meeting

Chandigarh A special committee set up by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, which met here on Wednesday, will give a roadmap for the implementation of pending poll promises and reaching out to people with achievements of the state government.

The committee headed by senior Congress leader Lal Singh met the CM at his residence and took stock of the progress made on poll manifesto. The committee includes MLAs Surinder Kumar Dawar, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Kushaldeep Dhillon, the CM’s political secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu and military historian Mandeep Bawa. “The state government has already implemented 90% of poll promises. As the election countdown has begun, we will give a push to all pending promises except 14 related to value-added tax (VAT) etc that cannot be implemented,” one of the committee members said.

The state government is also planning to assign duties to ministers and MLAs to visit districts to listen to grievances of people and party workers. “The plan is to ask the ministers to visit their districts. In districts that are not represented in the cabinet, the senior most MLA may be assigned this duty,” sources said. Another committee comprising Lal Singh, Dr Chabbewal, Dhillon and Dawar has also started taking turns to listen to public grievances raised by party workers who visit the CM’s residence.