Commuters hassled as agitated farmers block Chandimandir toll, highways for over 4 hours

Commuters had a harrowing time on Saturday as farmers blocked the Panchkula-Shimla highway and Chandimandir Toll Plaza for over four hours to protest police lathicharge on a group of farmers heading towards Karnal for an agitation.

Those headed for the hills had their plans go haywire as they got stuck in a traffic jam, which extended to several kilometres, due to the blockade. The blockade here started around 2.30pm and was not lifted until about 7.15pm.

A woman in her 30s, who had made a trip to Shimla to celebrate her birthday, was left disappointed, as she and her friends from Maharashtra got stuck in the jam. Similar was the status of others.

ACP (traffic) Rakesh Guleria said, “Roads from Majri Chowk to Old Panchkula and then from Old Panchkula to Fun Republic remained packed. Apart from this, the highway was choked as tourists were not allowed to cross the Toll Plaza.”

Heated arguments also broke out between farmers and travelers at some points.

At 4:10pm, CP Panchkula tweeted a traffic advisory, “Surajpur toll plaza (Kalka-Zirakpur Highway) has been blocked by protesting farmers. This route has been diverted. All commuters are advised to avoid this route.”

Panchkula police could be seen making announcements that those who wanted to go to Shimla could leave via Siswa road. “We are not sure for how long this jam will continue,” a policeman announced.

Jams in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi too

Massive traffic jams were also witnessed in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi due the blockade. The entire traffic approaching the Patiala crossing was diverted to the road beneath the flyover, causing a bottleneck. This blockade also resulted in a jam on the Panchkula side.

In anticipation of another group of farmers, the police also barricaded the Zirakpur-Lalru highway.

In Ambala, farmers had blocked several spots, primarily the Shambhu toll (Ambala-Patiala border) and Milk Majra toll (Ambala-Yamunanagar border). The blockades were lifted following an appeal by farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni.

Ambala DSP (HQ) Sultan Singh said the traffic was thrown open after farmers vacated their agitation sites and movement eased at around 7:30 pm.