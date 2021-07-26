Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh govt
others

‘Complaints against 20 IAS, IPS officers, 4 booked’: Chhattisgarh govt

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File photo)

Chhattisgarh government, in a reply to a question in the legislative assembly on Monday, said from January 1, 2018, to June 2021, a total of 44 complaints were received against 20 Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer by Chhattisgarh’s Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in his written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Satyanarayan Sharma, informed since January 1, 2018, to 30 June 2021, 44 complaints were submitted against 20 officers with ACB and EOW for investigation.

“Out of these complaints, six cases were registered against four IPS and IAS officers and three complaints were disposed of after investigation. In the remaining of the complaints, the investigation is still going on,” said the CM.

When asked by the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) MLA Dharmajeet Singh about the pending investigation against the accused, the CM said that investigation against 334 accused is still pending with the ACB and the EOW.

Recently, Senior IPS officer GP Singh was suspended by the state government after the raids of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). Singh was later booked for sedition by Chhattisgarh Police.

