Complete ban on operation of boats in Varanasi on March 29

The district administration has issued prohibitory order, which will be in force from noon till midnight on March 29, to maintain peace, law and order during the festival of Holi
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:49 PM IST
The district administration has issued prohibitory order, which will be in force from noon till midnight on March 29, to maintain peace, law and order during the festival of Holi.

During this period, there will be a complete ban on operation of all sorts of boats in the Ganga. “Neither people will take bath using soaps in the river nor wash their clothes using detergent or chemicals at the ghats. No one will be allowed to go across the river by boats,” stated Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate on Tuesday.

Section 144 would also remain in force from noon till midnight at the ghats of Varanasi to check gathering of people who usually take bath in the Ganga after celebrating Holi, the DM said.

A senior official said the Holi will be celebrated in the district on March 29. After celebration of the festival, commoners go to take a bath in the river. “If a huge crowd gathers at the ghats, an untoward incident cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Sharma said that strict action would be taken against those violating the prohibitory order.

