Complete preparations for PM’s Varanasi visit: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to complete preparations for all the programmes to be organised during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed in the second week of April. He laid special emphasis on completing all preparations for the projects to be inaugurated. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath taking stock of preparations in Varanasi, for the PM’s proposed visit to the city (HT Photo)

The chief minister held a meeting with officials on Thursday after inspecting the public meeting venue in Mehendiganj of Varanasi.

During the meeting, divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma told the chief minister about the preparations made through a point-wise presentation, in which he also gave information about the projects to be inaugurated and foundation stone of those to be laid by the Prime Minister.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal gave a presentation before the CM about preparations of the police. He said that campaigns are being run continuously in the district against cow smuggling, illegal auto campaign, campaign against loudspeakers, CCTV campaign etc.

While reviewing the law and order situation, he directed adequate foot patrolling to control chain-snatching and robbery incidents and crimes against women. He directed special security arrangements at the meeting venue during the visit of the Prime Minister.

During the review of development works, the CM directed to ensure the expected progress in developmental works at Harishchandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat and to complete the works before the rains.

Taking cognizance of the incident of land subsidence at some places on Namo Ghat, the CM directed to get its quality checked and get it repaired soon.

In relation to the beautification work of Varuna River Front, the CM directed to make a concrete action plan soon and work accordingly. He instructed selecting a suitable site for the expansion of the National Forensic University campus.

The CM stressed on running cleanliness campaigns regularly in urban and rural areas and ensuring public participation in it. He laid special emphasis on a complete ban on the use of single-use plastic. He instructed to expedite the necessary action required for road widening work in Dal Mandi.

Emphasising on making a solid action plan cluster wise for the planned development of Varanasi city and giving it a concrete shape, Yogi instructed the Varanasi Municipal Corporation to ensure the supply of pure drinking water to the general public, particularly during summer.

CM lays foundation of Ram Temple

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during his Varanasi visit on Thursday, reached the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary office in Jawahar Nagar, Ravindrapuri, here and heard the complaints of the people there. He came face to face with the problems of the people and assured them of a quick solution.

Later, speaking after performing the Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Ram Janaki Temple in Kashmiriganj on Thursday, Adityanath said that Kashi has given such a representative (parliamentarian Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to the country, who is not only fulfilling the resolution of ancestors, but is also working to give a grand form to the Rashtra Mandir.

CM Yogi said that the history of this ancient Ram temple is very glorious. People who boast of their achievements of 50 years, the history of this place is of 725 years. In 1398 Samvat, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya’s first disciple Anantacharya ji Maharaj established this Ram Mandir here in Kashi. Currently, Samvat 2082 is going on.

The CM said that on Ram Navami, there should be a resolution that this ancient temple of Lord Ram should shine again in a divine and grand form.