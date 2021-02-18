Cong tally in Moga rises to 29 as 9 Independents join party

Chandigarh

In a boost for the Congress, nine Independents, who were elected to the Moga municipal corporation, joined the party on Thursday.

The Congress was the single largest party in the Moga municipal corporation winning 20 of the 50 wards, but fell short of the majority mark. The newly elected Independent councilors, who joined the party in the presence of Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, will give it a comfortable majority.

They include Jaspreet Singh Vicky, Gurpreet Singh Sachdeva, Praveen Makkar, Buta Singh, Sukhwinder Kaur, Reema Sood, Tirath Ram, Payal, and Surinder Singh, according to a party statement.

The fight for the Moga municipal corporation was a close one with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) finishing second with 15 wards, while the AAP and the BJP won four and one wards, respectively.

The Congress had swept seven of the eight municipal corporations that went to polls on February 14 with a clear majority.

Besides nine Independents from Moga, three other newly elected Independent councilors – Surinder Minhas and Tarsem Makkar from Sujanpur municipal council in Pathankot and Baljit Singh Tinku from Pathankot MC – also joined the party.