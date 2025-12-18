Congress, BJP workers clash during protest in Jamshedpur

Congress party workers clashed with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterparts on Thursday in Sakchi as they tried to break police barricades during a gherao (siege) of the saffron party’s Jamshedpur Mahanagar office over the court’s inaction on the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, people familiar with the matter said. Congress party workers clashed with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) counterparts on Thursday in Sakchi (HT Photo)

“The court rejecting the ED chargesheet has vindicated our stand that the BJP government at the Centre has been harassing our leaders on baseless corruption allegations and using agencies like the ED and CBI as political tools. Congress is compelled to hit the streets to save the Constitution and justice. The BJP has called goons to make it violent,” Parvinder Bhatia, district Congress president, told the media on Thursday.

The Congress had announced its programme of ‘BJP office Gherao’, in view of which the Sakchi police had put up barricades about 200 metres ahead of the BJP office.

However, the Congress workers, shouting ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod’ (vote thieves, vacate the seat), tried to break through the barricades. On the other hand, BJP workers also came out on the streets to resist the Congress attempt to break through the barricades, resulting in a clash, with sloganeering from both sides.

“We will respond to the way they act. If Congress leaders want to fight democratically, we will too. If they want to fight with violence, we will respond in equal measure. The BJP office is a place for worshipping Bharat Mata. The hooliganism of the looter Congress won’t be tolerated here. The court has not given any clean chit to the Gandhi family in the National Herald case, but they have got relief on technical grounds. They are peddling fake narratives as if the case has ended. The ED investigation is still ongoing. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are still out on bail. They have this habit of telling lies a hundred times and confusing people when they can’t convince them. It is this policy due to which Congress is on the verge of extinction,” Sudhanshu Ojha, BJP Mahanagar president, told the media.