Congress calls for opposition unity for Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

In a bid to boost the opposition unity and also improve its chances of regaining lost space, Congress is trying to get all opposition parties, as well as civil society groups, to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters the state next month. The party leaders are also tapping the possibility of NCP chief Sharad Pawar attending Gandhi’s first meeting in the state as part of the Yatra.

However, NCP insiders said that Pawar may not become part of the Yatra but a senior leader from the party and local leaders are expected to join the Yatra. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had primary level talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday when he, along with other senior leaders of the party, met him to officially declare support for the Andheri East by-poll.

On Monday, Patole called a joint meeting of leaders from various political outfits urging them to come together keeping aside their differences. Patole said they all were positive. “Rahul Gandhi’s stand is clear that he is fighting for the unity of the country and thus all the parties have agreed to support the initiative. The delegates from the parties will participate in the yatra. We will share details of the march with them,” the state chief said.

Before this, Patole also met Thackeray at his Bandra residence on Monday afternoon. “I met Uddhav ji and we had a primary level discussion.”

“As of now, participation of Pawar saheb seems difficult. He is positive about supporting the yatra but may not join it. Instead, he will ask a senior leader to join Rahul Gandhi,” said an NCP leader wishing to remain anonymous.

“It is the initiative of Rahul Gandhi and would be better if people from his own party participate in the march. I see no reason for other parties to join it,” Pawar said on October 3.

On Sunday, Patole also had a meeting with members of the civil society and they had declared support for the initiative of the grand old party. The meeting was attended by freedom fighter BG Parikh, Tushar Gandhi, Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar among others.

If materialized, this would be the second time when all the political parties would come together to display unity against Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Before this, leaders from all the parties except BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) took part in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ organized by the Mumbai Congress unit on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

