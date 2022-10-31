Congress can never be wiped out, it’s just a phase: Rajya Sabha MP Mohsina Kidwai

LUCKNOW: The autobiography of Rajya Sabha MP Mohsina Kidwai -- My Life in Indian Politics -- was launched at a city-based hotel on Monday. At the launch event, MP Kidwai, who has a long association with the Congress party, said, “Congress can never be wiped out. This is just a phase. Congress isn’t weak. In fact, it is the only party that can run the country well.”

In a talk session during the event, MP Kidwai said, “I shared a great relationship with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She was very helpful. Once I reached out to her regarding the treatment of a girl and she sponsored all her medical expenses.”

MP Kidwai also recalled her experience of working with Indira Gandhi’s son and former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She said, “He dreamt of a developed India. Despite opposition, he brought down the voting age to 18 years. He believed in youth taking the responsibility of the country.”

The veteran leader also shared an anecdote during the event. She said, “Two workers of youth Congress had hijacked a flight. The accused said they would only surrender when I -- who was serving as the party’s state president back then -- ask them to do so. I was shocked at the incident. However, I refused to engage with them and asked police to deal with them like criminals. My lawyers advised me to take anticipatory bail as a precautionary measure but I didn’t take any such step. Later, when Sanjay Gandhi asked me the reason behind moving away from the youth Congress, I told him that the youth wing had disowned the ideology of the Congress party.”

The MP also shared the story of Lucknow’s Congress office. She said, “The Congress office building was purchased at ₹3.72 lakh in an auction. The money was collected through donation. I had to break my FD for purchase of this office under the Nehru Bhavan Trust.”

When asked if she ever considered an alternative career path, MP Kidwai said, “If not a politician, I would have been either a writer or a poet.” The launch of her autobiography was attended by veteran Congress leader Pramod Tewari, former bureaucrats, and journalists Pradeep Kapoor, Sharath Pradhan and K Vikram Rao, among others.