Congress, corruption two sides of the same coin, AAP’s Chadha

Jalandhar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha has accused chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of forgetting his claim on corruption by the induction of tainted ministers in his cabinet. Channi had said ‘either I (Channi) will remain or corruption will be there’.

Chadha, however, claimed that the inclusion of tainted minister in the state cabinet meant that the Congress cannot change its character, and that corruption and Channi will go hand in hand. “The Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin,” Chadha alleged, during a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club on Tuesday.

He added that by the presence of Rana Gurjit Singh, who had serious allegations of illegal sand mining etc against him, into his ministry, Channi has proved that appearances are deceptive.

“Another Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is accused of causing loss of thousands of crores of rupees to Punjab with his links to the mandi mafia; Gurkirat Singh Kotli is accusing of sexually assaulting a French national, but yet all these ministers are in Channi’s cabinet. It is clear that the Congress wants to loot Punjab,” Chadha alleged.

He demanded that chief minister Channi should award a compensation of ₹75,000 per acre to every cotton farmer, who had lost his crop due to the pink bollworm disease, with farm labourers provided relief of ₹25,000 each. “Channi need learn from the Kejriwal government in Delhi,” he added.