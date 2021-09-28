Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Congress, corruption two sides of the same coin, AAP’s Chadha
others

Congress, corruption two sides of the same coin, AAP’s Chadha

Chadha has said the new Congress CM Channi had also made false claims of tackling corruption in Punjab; his actions spoke otherwise, the AAP leader has alleged
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:48 PM IST
AAP Punjab co-affairs in charge Raghav Chadha (in pic) has accused the Congress in the state of inducting tainted ministers in the cabinet. (HT file photo)

Jalandhar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha has accused chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of forgetting his claim on corruption by the induction of tainted ministers in his cabinet. Channi had said ‘either I (Channi) will remain or corruption will be there’.

Chadha, however, claimed that the inclusion of tainted minister in the state cabinet meant that the Congress cannot change its character, and that corruption and Channi will go hand in hand. “The Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin,” Chadha alleged, during a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club on Tuesday.

He added that by the presence of Rana Gurjit Singh, who had serious allegations of illegal sand mining etc against him, into his ministry, Channi has proved that appearances are deceptive.

“Another Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is accused of causing loss of thousands of crores of rupees to Punjab with his links to the mandi mafia; Gurkirat Singh Kotli is accusing of sexually assaulting a French national, but yet all these ministers are in Channi’s cabinet. It is clear that the Congress wants to loot Punjab,” Chadha alleged.

RELATED STORIES

He demanded that chief minister Channi should award a compensation of 75,000 per acre to every cotton farmer, who had lost his crop due to the pink bollworm disease, with farm labourers provided relief of 25,000 each. “Channi need learn from the Kejriwal government in Delhi,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uttar Pradesh roadways bus stolen from Bewar bus stand in Mainpuri; recovered

Sit-in at Jallianwala Bagh against its revamp

Akal Takht jathedar returns from Pak, says ETPB will restore neglected gurdwaras

Senior Maoist leader Tingraj Orang surrenders in Assam
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP