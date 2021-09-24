Congress functionary, wife found dead in Chhattisgarh

A local Congress functionary and his wife were found dead at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Wednesday, police said on Friday. The couple, Madan Mittal, 54, and Anju Mittal, 52, is suspected to have been strangled.

“Initially, it seemed that it was a case of loot but their jewellery and cash, which were kept in open suitcases, were not touched. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Mittal’s son and daughter-in-law were also sleeping in the same house,” said Raigarh Police superintendent Abhishek Meena. He added there were no signs of resistance suggesting someone close to the family had entered the couple’s room before they were killed. “We have got some leads in the case... Around 10 people are under the scanner and quizzing is going on.” Meena said they were awaiting the couple’s post-mortem reports. “The post-mortem reports will throw some more light on the case.”

Police said Mittal owned a rice mill and was also the representative of a local Congress assembly member.