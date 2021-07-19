Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress to move adjournment motion in both Houses on farm issues: Tewari
others

Congress to move adjournment motion in both Houses on farm issues: Tewari

Amid the ongoing tussle in Punjab Congress, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from the state met at the party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa’s residence in Delhi on Sunday
By Asian News International
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Former Union minister Manish Tewari (HT photo)

New Delhi Congress MPs will also move an adjournment motion in both Houses of the Parliament on farmers’ issue, said party leader Manish Tewari on Sunday. Speaking to mediapersons, Tewari added, “We had detailed discussions on ongoing farmers’ protest and the allocation of vaccines in Punjab. We will be presenting ‘Kaam Roko Prastav’ in the House. We have also discussed the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session keeping Punjab issues in mind.”

Amid the ongoing tussle in Punjab Congress, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from the state met at the party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa’s residence in Delhi on Sunday to discuss issues related to the state unit.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohd Siddiqui, Praneet Kaur, Santokh Chaudhary, Ravneet Singh Bittu and others attended the meeting at Bajwa’s residence. However, Congress MPs categorically denied discussing the Captain-Sidhu rift, saying they formulated strategies to corner the government.


