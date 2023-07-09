Congress to not field candidates for polls to three RS seats from Gujarat

Congress on Saturday announced that it will refrain from fielding any candidates for polls to three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat as it did not have enough MLAs.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision comes as a result of the party’s acknowledgment of its inadequate representation in the 182-member Assembly.

“We have chosen not to nominate candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state as our party lacks the necessary strength in the 182-member Assembly. Additionally, we refrain from poaching candidates from other parties to secure electoral victories,” said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a historic feat by securing an impressive 156 seats.

In contrast, the Congress party experienced its weakest performance since the state’s formation, managing to secure only 17 seats. Five seats were won by the Aam Aadmi Party, three seats went to Independents and one to the Samajwadi Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, the BJP has not disclosed its candidate lineup for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Election Commission has scheduled the polling for July 24 in Gujarat, with the final date for withdrawal of nominations set for July 17.

Currently, out of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, the BJP holds eight, while the remaining three are held by the Congress. The seats of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Jugalji Thakor, and Dinesh Anavadiya will be contested as their terms are set to conclude on August 18. Polls will be held for these three seats.