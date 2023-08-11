Home / Cities / Others / Kerala local body election results: UDF wins 9 seats, LDF bags 7; BJP secures 1

ByVishnu Varma
Aug 11, 2023 03:08 PM IST

In the previous elections, the LDF had won 7, UDF 9 and an Independent had one. This time, the tally is the same except the lone BJP winner

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won nine seats, followed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) with seven and the Bharatiya Janata Party with one seat in the bye-elections to several local body wards in Kerala.

An election official puts indelible ink on the finger of a voter. (AFP File Photo)
The bye-elections were held in two block panchayats and 15 gram panchayat wards across 9 districts in the state on Thursday.

According to the state election commission, the UDF, including an Independent ally, won Chemmaniyodu, Vadakkupuram, Muravan Thuruth, Kokkunnu, Akkarapuram, Kattilasheri and Palodikunnu wards.

The LDF won Maravanthuruth, Ottakkal, Kodambanadi, Thanikunnu, Thanikkudam, Thatiyodu and Pareekadavu wards.

The BJP won the lone Punchiri Chira ward in Adichanalloor panchayat, defeating the CPM.

In the previous elections held in these wards, the LDF had won 7, UDF 9 and an Independent had one. This time, the tally is the same except the lone BJP winner.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

