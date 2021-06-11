Congress-SAD leaders behind rape complaints, alleges Ludhiana MLA

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and MLA from Atam Nagar constituency Simarjit Singh Bains refuted the allegation of rape levelled against him by a teacher and claimed that these were politically motivated.

In a press conference on Thursday, Bains alleged that as the election was around the corner the rival parties – including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were conspiring against him. Bains also alleged that the Congress and SAD leaders who cannot defeat him in the elections have been forcing women to defame him.

Bains also said that Kamaljit Singh Karwal, who had joined Congress and also contested elections against him, was using cheap tactics to defame him.

He added that he will not sit silently now and will complain to the director-general of police (DGP) seeking action against the culprits.

“As Karwal is my childhood friend, I refrained from dragging his name, but things are worsening now. Karwal and other Congress leaders are backing the women and creating false evidence against me,” said Bains.

“The woman who had levelled allegations of rape against me had moved to the court seeking an FIR. The matter is still in court. The same persons who were supporting the woman are backing her now,” he added.

Further, he added that the accused had faked some WhatsApp chats of him claiming that those were from Wednesday, but their chats are taking rounds of mobile phones since May 31.

He added that the woman, who had levelled allegations against him, was an acquaintance. The woman’s daughter had celebrated her birthday in his office, he added. Bains also added that the things would be clear soon and the women, who had filed complaints against him, would make the revelation public.

On Wednesday, a teacher had accused Bains of raping her and had filed a complaint against him with the commissioner of police.