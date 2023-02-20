Conmen befriend, rob Japanese tourist of 9.2 lakh in Goa; case registered

A Japanese tourist was allegedly befriended and robbed by people claiming to be policemen during his holiday in Goa last December, police said.

The gang had befriended, confined and looted him of 1.5 million Yen ( ₹9.27 lakh approximately).

The Goa police have registered a case against two of the gang members.

The other two, who allegedly posed as policemen are yet to be identified.

“Anjuna Police Station PS Anjuna has registered [an] FIR and investigation [has been] taken up. We are investigating the case of fraud with the Japanese citizen. We would like to request your cooperation; we work diligently to gather all necessary information and evidence. I am personally overseeing this matter.” north Goa superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, said.

The complaint comes in wake of the Japanese consulate issuing an advisory warning Japanese tourists visiting Goa “to remain aware and vigilant of any activities of criminal groups targeting travellers, and implicating them into false cases of banned drug possession and then extorting money from them.”

In response to the advisory, the Goa police had initially said they didn’t receive any complaints from Japanese tourists in Goa.

The tourist in his complaint said he arrived in Goa from Mumbai on December 22.

In Goa, two persons Raju and Romy befriended him and started to hang out with him.

“We drunk [sic] together in Anjuna. After that we went to drive and went to Romy’s father’s house. (This house is Silverwood apartments). After that I had them take me to the hostel in Anjuna. We promised we will see in front [sic] of the hostel at 3pm tomorrow (the next day),” he recalled.

The next day (December 23) Raju and Romy continued hanging out with him and even lent him a scooter. Over the following days, the duo continued to hang around with him.

However, on December 28, they were confronted by two persons in plain clothes claiming to be policemen, accosted them and robbed the tourist of his belongings.

“The police confiscated my cell phone, took out all the contents of my backpack, and robbed me of the Japanese yen (150,000 yen) I had kept in my bag,” the tourist said in his complaint.

The tourist also alleged that he was forced to give his credit cards and its pin. His money was withdrawn and he was asked to return to Japan.