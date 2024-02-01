Constable killing follow-up: Kaushambi police carrying out raids in Prayagraj to nab culprits

The Kaushambi police is raiding multiple locations in Prayagraj in search of goat thieves who ran over a police constable on Monday night. The constable was attempting to stop them near Patel Crossing under the Saraiakil police station. The injured constable was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Eight police teams have been constituted to apprehend the culprits. Police teams checked footage from over 100 CCTV cameras. The footage showed that the goat thieves fleeing towards Tilhapur Mod and then proceed towards Sallahpur in Puramufti area before vanishing.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Police officials said that there are many short cuts and alternate routes from Sallahpur to Prayagraj. The culprits may have fled to Prayagraj using these routes.

Police officials said that goat thieves may try to sell the stolen goats and an eye is being kept at all goat markets in the region.

Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, SP, Kaushambi, said the SOG has been roped in to trace and arrest the culprits. Help of goat traders is also being taken to identify and nab them, he added.

Constable Avinash Dubey, 27, a native of Ballia district, was stationed at the Tilhapur police outpost. At around 3 am on Monday, Avinash and constable Abhishek Gupta were on patrol in the Usmanpur Talri area when they were alerted about the theft of three goats from the residence of Sindhu Kumar in Bajha village. They were told that the thieves were escaping in an SUV.

Avinash and Abhishek set up a barrier near Patel Crossing to try to halt the thieves. The thieves struck Avinash as he tried to stop the vehicle and broke through the barrier.

Avinash was initially taken to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj where he was declared dead.