Constable’s wife dies by suicide in Ghitorni, poisons her children before

New Delhi

The wife of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging inside her home in Ghitorni, while her two sons — aged three years and three months — were found unconscious in the bathroom of the house on Thursday evening, police said.

Police suspect the woman allegedly died by suicide. The two children were allegedly administered bathroom disinfectant and their mouths were gagged with cloth pieces.

No suicide note was recovered from the house, but investigators believe that the woman first allegedly tried to poison her children before hanging herself.

Police said both the children had been rushed to a private hospital for treatment and the condition of the younger child was serious while that of the elder one was stable.

The incident came to light after the constable made two calls to the police control room around 8pm that his wife had failed to respond to repeated knocks, said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

The couple married in 2014 and lived in a two-bedroom flat. The constable had gone to his native village in Rajasthan and returned to Delhi on Thursday evening only to find the door locked from inside. When his wife did not respond to repeated knocks or his calls, he panicked and called the police, said a neighbour.

“Nobody in our neighbourhood was aware of the matter until they saw a police van reach the area and saw some policemen rushing to the constable’s flat. I followed them. They broke open the door and found the constable’s wife hanging from a ceiling fan. Their two children were found unconscious in the bathroom with pieces of cloth stuffed in their mouths. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead,” said the neighbour.

DCP Singh that the woman’s family has been informed about the incident. “The statements of her family members are being recorded before the local sub-divisional magistrate. Legal action will be taken in case a complaint is made on the basis of their statements,” he said.

In a similar incident reported on Thursday morning from Rohini, a contractual DTC bus driver had also died by suicide with the bodies of his wife and their two sons — aged 6 and 3 — found lying in the same room with stab wounds.

Help is just a call away: Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090