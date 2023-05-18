Remodeling Prayagraj Junction: Demand raised to protect heritage Rly buildings

The work of remodeling and beautifying the Prayagraj Junction has commenced but many heritage buildings around the Junction find themselves facing demolition.

An old railway building near Junction station (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The aim to remodel the Junction is to provide an airport-like look and amenities, but the construction of new hi-tech buildings may mean possible demolition of buildings like the steam engine maintenance and repair workshop (constructed in 1882). The workshop is located in front of Prayagraj Junction beside some other over 100-year-old buildings and an old chimney.

The foundation of Prayagraj (then Allahabad) station was laid in 1855 by the British and the first train was operated using this station in 1859. Now, Prayagraj Junction is to be redeveloped in two phases at a cost of ₹936.4 crore. An area covering around 20,483 square metres is to be revamped by 2026, thereby providing the best facilities to train passengers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, local political leaders and those working to protect heritage sites, have raised an objection against the proposed demolitions and demanded that the Railways protect these buildings while implementing its remodeling of the Junction.

But even as the debate rages on what could be demolished and what could remain intact, the North Central Railway (NCR) has categorically said that no heritage site or structure, which preserves the rich history of this over 165-year-old station of the country, would be demolished.

“We are very clear on the agenda of conserving our legacy and development which will go hand in hand, and as such, be it the old chimney or any other structure, which is associated with history of this station, we will conserve it,” said the chief public relations officer of NCR, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP MP from Allahabad seat, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, has sent a letter to the Union Railway ministry asking that buildings of heritage importance be saved while the redevelopment and remodelling of the junction station is undertaken.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) too has submitted a report proposing to convert the old locomotive workshop, old hospital complex, Railway Coral Club into an interactive railway museum. There is also a demand to preserve the running room, locomotive factory and chimneys as heritage sites.

Joint Secretary of INTACH’s Prayagraj Chapter, Vaibhav Maini, tweeted on the issue, “The city has been an important part of Indian Railways since inception. Hoping that listed & unlisted railway heritage properties are restored & adaptively reused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON