Cooperative agricultural development bank gets new lease of life

Fatehgarh Sahib The Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank (PADB) organised a credit outreach programmes in 57 PADBs across Punjab on Wednesday at Fatehgarh Sahib. Four PADBs of Fatehgarh Sahib district participated in the state level programme in Sirhind. Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said 21 PADBs of Patiala Division, 25 PADBs of Jalandhar Division and 7 PADBs of Ferozepur Division held such programmes in their respective PADBs.

