others

Cooperative agricultural development bank gets new lease of life

The cooperative agriculture bank organised a loan giving event in Fatehgarh Sahib. Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has lauded the initiative
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The bank in the cooperative sector has started giving agriculture loans. (HT Photo)

Fatehgarh Sahib The Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank (PADB) organised a credit outreach programmes in 57 PADBs across Punjab on Wednesday at Fatehgarh Sahib. Four PADBs of Fatehgarh Sahib district participated in the state level programme in Sirhind. Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said 21 PADBs of Patiala Division, 25 PADBs of Jalandhar Division and 7 PADBs of Ferozepur Division held such programmes in their respective PADBs.

