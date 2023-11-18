‘Cooperative societies vital for govt scheme outreach’

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamps, Court Fee and Registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, said that cooperative societies play a significant role in extending the benefits of government schemes to the common man.

Jaiswal made these remarks during a seminar organised on Friday as part of the ongoing 70th All India Cooperative Week-2023.

He further suggested organising village-to-village haat markets through cooperation to attract tourists to the villages, thereby preserving culture and enhancing the local market.

Furthermore, he urged cooperative societies to actively participate in the sale of stamps.

