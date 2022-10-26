Cop allegedly thrashes subordinate in Bastar; probe ordered after viral video

An assistant constable of Chhattisgarh was allegedly thrashed by his senior in Bastar’s Sukma district when he asked his seniors to take action in a minority persecution case.

A purported video of the incident which took place on October 23 went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, the head constable was seen beating the assistant constable, who was from Christian community, in front of villagers at Gollappalli police station of Sukma district.

Sunderaj P, IG Bastar on Monday ordered an inquiry over the incident.

“A deputy superintendent rank police officer has been ordered to enquire into the incident involving scuffle between a head constable and assistant constable posted in Gollapalli police station. Both the personnel involved in the issue are being attached to Reserve Police Line in Sukma till the enquiry is completed,” said the IG adding that based on the enquiry report appropriate action would be ensured against the delinquent personnel.

Commenting over the incident of persecution against the Christian community in Gollapalli village on October 21, the IG said, “A sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) will be sent to look into the matter and appropriate action will be taken.”

Madvi Joga, the assistant constable who was allegedly thrashed shared his side of the story.

“A fight took place between villagers and Christian community members on October 21 when the latter were trying to build a structure in the village. The matter reached Golapalli police station and on October 23, when both the parties were called to police station, my colleagues were blaming the Christian community members only. I objected and subsequently, one head constable Durga Major started abusing me and also beaten me in front of others,” said Joga, who claimed that one of the victims of persecution was his relative.

The constable further said he even informed senior officials about the incident on October 24.

Arun Pannalal, president of the Christian Community Forum of Chhattisgarh claimed that continuous religious persecution is going on in the state and the state government is not taking action.

“The aggrieved people had reached out to us on the night of October 21 and immediately we reached out to the Sukma police chief. The SP directed the aggrieved to go to the Golampalli police station next day and assured us of due action. However, when they went to the police station, they were abused. Later, when a constable objected, he was also slapped which shows the apathy of the police for the community,” Panna said in a statement.

