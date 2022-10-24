32-yr-old Chhattisgarh health worker raped at knifepoint by minor

A 32-year-old tribal health worker was allegedly raped at knifepoint by a minor boy at her workplace in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district of Chhattisgarh while his accomplices filmed the crime, police said on Saturday, adding that the rape accused has been apprehended.

Surguja Range inspector general of police, Ajay Yadav, said the crime was committed at a sub-health centre underJhagrakhand police station limits on Friday. A complaint was lodged by the woman on Saturday, he added.

“On Friday, the minor along with three others reached the health centre. Subsequently, they threatened her with a knife and tied her hands and legs, following which, the boy allegedly raped her. The accused also made video of the incident,” said Yadav.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections section 376 ( 2 ) ( n) (rape) , 366 (abduction) , 507 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act, he said.

“ We have arrested one accused and others will be arrested soon,” the IG added.

According to an ANI report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the state government outside the police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

Manendragarh MLA Vinay Jaiswal also reached the police station and demanded strict action against the accused, the report added.