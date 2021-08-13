Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cop kills colleague at police lines in Kathua, arrested

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College Kathua where post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

A policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with his service weapon inside the district police lines in Kathua, reportedly after an argument.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yunis, a head constable and a native of Bharakh in Pouni tehsil of Reasi district. The accused, identified as selection grade constable Iqbal Singh of Shabe Chak village of Kathua district, has been arrested.

“Both had a verbal duel over some issue and Iqbal Singh, in a fit of rage, opened five to six rounds of fire from his AK-47 rifle and killed Mohammad Yunis on the spot,” said a police officer. The incident took place around 10.50pm on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College Kathua where post-mortem was conducted on Thursday.

