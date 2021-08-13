Cop kills colleague at police lines in Kathua, arrested

A policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with his service weapon inside the district police lines in Kathua, reportedly after an argument.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yunis, a head constable and a native of Bharakh in Pouni tehsil of Reasi district. The accused, identified as selection grade constable Iqbal Singh of Shabe Chak village of Kathua district, has been arrested.

“Both had a verbal duel over some issue and Iqbal Singh, in a fit of rage, opened five to six rounds of fire from his AK-47 rifle and killed Mohammad Yunis on the spot,” said a police officer. The incident took place around 10.50pm on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Government Medical College Kathua where post-mortem was conducted on Thursday.