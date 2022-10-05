Cops arrest Gujarat bizman for assault on stock broker

Mumbai The Marine Drive police arrested Jayesh Thakkar, a 58-year-old businessman from Gujarat, for allegedly engaging contract killers to attack a South Mumbai-based stock broker.

The police said the Gujarat businessman had contested the 2012 assembly elections from Raopura in Vadodara on a Congress ticket.

According to the police, on the morning of September 4, stock broker Shirish Shah, a resident of N S Road at Marine Drive, was heading towards Trident Hotel to meet his friend when the incident took place.

“An unknown person attacked him with sharp object and fled. Shah suffered injuries to his cheek and was bleeding profusely. He was rushed to H N Reliance Hospital in Girgaum and a case was registered against unknown person for criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder,” a police officer from Marine Drive police station said.

Shah alleged that Thakkar was involved in the attack on him and he was informed about it by a mutual friend, whom Thakkar had apparently told: ‘Look what I have done to your friend.’

“We learnt from Shah that he had purchased stake in Thakker’s company in 2005 for ₹2.11 crores. However, Thakkar demanded more money saying Shah had bought the stakes at a throwaway price and he should pay him over ₹10 crores. When SEBI took action against the company, this agitated Thakkar who started threatening Shah after which the broker blocked Thakkar’s number and that angered him further,” said a police officer.

Shah had lodged several complaints against Thakkar for previous attacks on him.

“We have arrested Thakkar from Haryana. Our teams had gone to Gujarat several times but could not find him,” said Vishvanath Kolekar, senior police inspector of Marine Drive police station.

The police officer said they are searching for the actual assailant who they suspect was hired by Thakkar, who organises a massive garba pandal in Vadodara, said the police.