Cops help pregnant woman to hospital, awarded by brass
Cops help pregnant woman to hospital, awarded by brass

Two cops on night duty proved to be angels in disguise for a pregnant woman, being carried to hospital in an auto which broke down on the highway late into the night
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The two constables, Deepak Pandey and Jitendra Yadav, posted at the trans-Yamuna area Jari police outpost immediately arranged for another vehicle and escorted the family to the hospital where the woman gave birth to a baby boy. The cops were not only praised by the locals but senior officials also appreciated their efforts and awarded them.

The constables were patrolling the highway at around 2 am on their motorcycle when they spotted an auto on the Rewa Highway. They found a pregnant woman in pain inside the auto with family members standing helplessly as no vehicle was available at that time. The family said that they were residents of Geenj Pahadi village in Bara area.

The constables rushed towards Jari Bazar and managed to find the home of an auto driver. They woke up the driver and asked him to accompany them to the highway. The woman, Tanu Singh and her family were then shifted to the other vehicle with one of the constables while the other accompanied them on his bike. The woman was admitted to Jasra CHC where on Friday morning she gave birth to a baby boy. The family thanked the two constables for their cooperation which not only saved the life of the woman but also brought new joys in their lives.

On Friday evening, ADG Zone Prem Prakash, IG Range KP Singh and SSP Sarvshreshtha Tripathi honoured the two constables and awarded them with a letter of appreciation. ADG Prem Prakash said the act of two constables is praiseworthy and worth appreciating.

