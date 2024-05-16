Cops intensify patrolling in sensitive areas ahead of polls in Prayagraj

Police personnel on Wednesday carried out patrolling in sensitive localities of the old city areas of Sangam city ahead of the polling set to take place on May 25. (Pic for representation)

Police force under DCP Deepak Bhukar patrolled various localities of old city where disturbances have been reported in the past.

Cops carried out a march in Kareli, Khuldabad, Chakia, Kasari Masari, Rajruppur, Akbarpur, Himmatganj and other localities as part of the exercise.

The DCP also inspected the places where security forces called from other districts for poll duty will stay. The official took information regarding the facilities being provided to the security personnel.

DCP then proceeded to Kareli police station and inspected the lockup, weapon room etc and issued necessary instructions to the SHO.

Bhukar said police were leaving no stone unturned in ensuring safe and peaceful atmosphere ahead the polls for increasing voter turnout. Police were identifying elements who may create disturbance during polls and taking action against them. Police were also taking help of informers to identify troublemakers in every locality, he added.