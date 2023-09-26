Cops suspended amid outcry over minor’s rape in moving car

GORAKHPUR In response to the horrifying viral video depicting a gangrape in a moving car that sent shockwaves through the community, SP Kushinagar, Dhawal Jaiswal, took swift action by suspending key members of the police force in the Captanganj jurisdiction. On Monday evening, Police Station In-Charge Vinay Kumar Singh, Sub Inspector Manglesh Mishra, and Women Constable Ankita Singh were all suspended. Representative pic (HT File)

Assistant superintendent of police, Ritesh Singh, confirmed that the case involved four accused, three of whom have been named in the video as Kayamuddin, Jahangeer, and Sikander. Following a raid on their residence, the police apprehended them, while one unnamed accused remains at large.

The harrowing incident occurred on September 9th in a village under the Captanganj police station’s jurisdiction. The accused, Kayamuddin, lured a minor girl to a gym, abducted her at gunpoint, and subsequently raped her in a hut. Kayamuddin then called his friends, who forced the girl into a car and raped her while it was in motion.

SP Kushinagar Dhawal Jaiswal took prompt notice of the viral video and initiated a fresh investigation into the case, which had been previously set aside following an alleged misleading report from the police station in charge of Captanganj.

On Monday, a police team led by ASP contacted the victim, who tearfully recounted her ordeal to senior police officials. Her heartbreaking story deeply affected the officers, leading her to file written complaints with the police.

The victim disclosed that her father had previously approached the police station in charge to register a case. However, after a medical examination, she was sent away with her parents. It was later revealed that police station in-charge Vinay Singh had close ties to the main accused, Jahangeer. In an attempt to protect Jahangeer and conceal the incident, Vinay Singh omitted crucial details when reporting the victim’s application to the SP’s office.

On Monday, police registered cases against those involved in the relevant offenses, and SP Kushinagar, Dhawal Jaiswal, confirmed the suspension of the police station in charge of Captanganj, as well as two other officers, due to their neglectful handling of this shocking incident.

