CORE achieves major milestone in electrification of broad gauge network

Taking forward the goal of attaining 100% electrification of rail lines in the country, the Ahmedabad project unit of Prayagraj-headquartered Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has commissioned the electrification works of Kapadvanj-Modasa (59.67/60.54 RKM/TKM) section under Vadodara division of Western Railway on March 9.

With this, the CORE has commissioned 3,000 route kilometres (RKM) of broad gauge (BG) network till date in the current financial year which is a significant jump of 21% compared to the corresponding period of last financial year, informed SK Dwivedi, chief public relations officer, CORE-Prayagraj.

Route kilometre (RKM) refers to the distance between two points in the railways, irrespective of the number of lines connecting them, whether single line or double. The length of all running tracks excluding tracks in sidings, yards and crossings is called track kilometre (TKM).

“This is a major accomplishment for CORE under the leadership of its general manager Pramod Kumar and will give a big boost to clean and green rail transportation network. Work on electrification of balance broad gauge network, targeted in the current financial year is going on in full swing and all out efforts are being made to commission the sections in excess of 5000 RKM,” the CPRO said.

Several important sections are due for commissioning in the balance period of current financial year and therefore, close monitoring of important works is being undertaken at all levels in coordination with zonal railways and state agencies, he added.

The GM congratulated all concerned staff and officials on this major achievement and expressed happiness that CORE is playing a leading role in ‘Mission 100% electrification’. At the same time, he called upon team CORE to work tirelessly towards achieving the goal during the balance period of March 2023.