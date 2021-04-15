“Corona chariot” ensures seniors, differently abled beneficiaries get vaccine in Sangvi

PUNE To promote the vaccination drive and make the commute to vaccination centres easier, activists are operating a “corona chariot” - an electronic vehicle that will pick-up and drop senior citizens and differently abled beneficiaries in Sangvi.

The “chariot” has gained a huge response as people can come independently from their home to the centres by calling the vaccination centre and requesting a pick up.

“Many senior citizens may face commuting problems as their children have to go to the office, or they are busy with the work-from-home routine. This service will make things easy for families. We make sure senior citizens complete the vaccination process smoothly,” said Prashant Shitole, a former corporator from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sangvi.

The total capacity of the vehicles is eight seats, but only five people are being ferried allowed due to social distancing norms.

“Following social distancing is a must and our intention is to increase the vaccination percentage. We have received good responses so far,” added Shitole.

There are a total 87 vaccination centres in Pimpri and Chinchwad, of which 59 are run by the administration and 28 by private hospitals. There are 305 major containment zones in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Due to this service the work routine of my son was not disturbed. After informing at the vaccination centre, the vehicle was sent to my home and once the process was over, I was dropped home safely,” said Deepti Sugre, a senior citizen living in Sangvi.

Another senior citizen, Dilip Mirdhe, who used the service, said, “It was a comfortable ride. I came with four others, as we stay in the same society. It is a very good initiative.”