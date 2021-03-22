Corruption in Mumbai Police highlighted earlier too, says Fadnavis

Reiterating the demand made by him a day earlier, former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday called for the ouster of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in view of the serious allegations levelled against him by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

“Deshmukh should resign from the post immediately or the CM should remove him so that an impartial probe is conducted into the matter,” said Fadnavis.

He also said that it was not the first time when a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has raised allegations against the home minister. According to Fadnavis, former director-general of police (DGP) Subodh Jaiswal, too, had earlier submitted a report to the government pointing out large-scale corruption in transfers and posting of police officers, before he shifted to central deputation. IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who was in charge of state intelligence, had sent the report to the government. The chief minister’s office forwarded it to the home minister. However, no action was taken on the report by the home minister, alleged Fadnavis. “Thackeray didn’t act on Jaiswal’s report and the latter chose to take up a Union government deputation,” the former CM said.

Fadnavis has been alleging that an extortion racket is being run by some people in the government and former cop Sachin Vaze, who is in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody for his alleged role in placing the SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home, was being protected because of the same. He has also demanded that “Vaze’s political bosses must face the music”.

The Opposition leader also questioned Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s “silence” on the issue.

Dismissing the suggestion by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar that an “impartial” probe can be conducted through former Mumbai Police chief Julio Ribeiro, Fadnavis said a “court-monitored inquiry” be instated to probe the allegations against Deshmukh. “We have a great regard for Ribeiro but how can a former IPS officer and a retired DGP conduct an inquiry?,” said Fadnavis.

He said as Pawar was the architect of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, he has to justify all the developments, including the alleged “misdeeds” by Deshmukh. “[Former Mumbai cop] Sachin Vaze was brought back in service on CM and home minister’s orders. Pawar sahab is fleeting away from the truth,” said Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists had staged a protest against Deshmukh before his Civil Lines residence at Nagpur, demanding Deshmukh’s resignation.