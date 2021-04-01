Costs of Covid tests reduced by state govt; RAT test at centre: Rs150

PUNE The rates for the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) test for Sars antibodies, have both been reduced by the government.

A RAT test at a centre will now cost Rs150. If the sample is collected from home, the test will cost ₹300.

At least 26,000 samples are tested every day for Covid-19 in Pune district, as per the district administration. Till date, 28,00,000 samples have been tested for Covid in the district.

The Elisa test for antibodies test if done at the lab will cost ₹250.

The charges for the Elisa test at a testing centre are ₹300 and if the sample is collected from home, the charges will be Rs400.

Whereas, the charged for the CLIA antibodies test, conducted at respective labs, will be ₹350.

For the CLIA antibodies test, if the sample is collected at a centre, the cost of the test will be ₹450; and if the sample is collected at home, the test will cost Rs550.

The new charges for CBNAT/TRUNAT, which are highly sensitive tests, are ₹1,200. These tests are considered the gold standard frontline test for Covid-19.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, senior official at the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the labs have to adhere to the said prices.

“If any patient is overcharged, the patient can file a complaint with the PMC and the matter will be looked into. So far there has been no overcharging by labs while testing for Covid,” said Dr Wavare.