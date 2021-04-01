Home / Cities / Others / Costs of Covid tests reduced by state govt; RAT test at centre: Rs150
others

Costs of Covid tests reduced by state govt; RAT test at centre: Rs150

PUNE The rates for the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) test for Sars antibodies, have both been reduced by the government
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:45 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The rates for the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) test for Sars antibodies, have both been reduced by the government.

A RAT test at a centre will now cost Rs150. If the sample is collected from home, the test will cost 300.

At least 26,000 samples are tested every day for Covid-19 in Pune district, as per the district administration. Till date, 28,00,000 samples have been tested for Covid in the district.

The Elisa test for antibodies test if done at the lab will cost 250.

The charges for the Elisa test at a testing centre are 300 and if the sample is collected from home, the charges will be Rs400.

Whereas, the charged for the CLIA antibodies test, conducted at respective labs, will be 350.

For the CLIA antibodies test, if the sample is collected at a centre, the cost of the test will be 450; and if the sample is collected at home, the test will cost Rs550.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rs19,000 for 19 km: RTO serves showcause notice to ambulance owner for overcharging patient

Hoteliers begin to cut support staff due to loss of revenue

MCCIA survey #12: Slight dip reported in production levels for March

UP clerics launch drive to counter myths over Covid vaccine

The new charges for CBNAT/TRUNAT, which are highly sensitive tests, are 1,200. These tests are considered the gold standard frontline test for Covid-19.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, senior official at the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that the labs have to adhere to the said prices.

“If any patient is overcharged, the patient can file a complaint with the PMC and the matter will be looked into. So far there has been no overcharging by labs while testing for Covid,” said Dr Wavare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP