Councillor’s husband booked for allegedly selling land by forging deed papers

GURUGRAM: A municipal councillor’s husband and other suspects were booked for allegedly selling a plot owned by a woman in Palam Vihar Extension by forging deed papers, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the woman, identified as Neelu Kang (50), alleged that she had purchased the plot in 1996. Police said she hails from Chandigarh and is settled in Canada.

The matter came to light when she visited her plot on September 3, and was surprised to see that someone had done construction on it.

Police said Kang contacted Ram Pal, who had done the construction and came to know that he purchased the plot from a property dealer.

Kang submitted a complaint to Haryana home minister Anil Vij to get her property back by demolishing the construction.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered against the property dealer Rakesh Yadav and other suspects under Section 420 (cheating) and 448 (house-trespass) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Friday after a detailed inquiry, police said.

Kang alleged in the FIR that the property dealer is the husband of Shakuntala Yadav, the councillor of ward number two. The complainant also alleged that she had met Yadav and he accepted that the land belongs to her but did not extend any help.

Meanwhile, Pal alleged that an empty plot adjacent to the spot where he has built a building belongs to the woman, but she is confused as the colony has no proper demarcation.

“I purchased it from Yadav in 2006 and constructed a room and a warehouse six years back,” Pal said. He alleged that someone is deliberately trying to malign Yadav’s image due to his political background.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said both sides would be served a notice to join the investigation with their land deeds and further action would be taken accordingly.

HT tried to contact the councillor but her phone was switched off.