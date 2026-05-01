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Couple, 2 kids killed after SUV hits motorcycle in Shahjahanpur

According to police and eyewitnesses, the motorcycle was allegedly being ridden on the wrong side while entering the flyover.

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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A couple and their two children were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle near the Bhura Mainari overbridge in the Puwaiyan police station area of Shahjahanpur district on Thursday.

The impact was so severe that the children were thrown nearly 10 feet away. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victims have been identified as Arun Kumar alias Kanhaiya (40), his wife Seema Devi (35), their daughter Diksha (8), and son Naitik (6), residents of Ramnagar Bagiya locality in Nigohi, stated Shahjahanpur additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rural, Bhaware Diksha Arun.

According to police, Arun had travelled with his wife and children to Sirkhidi village in Puwaiyan on April 28 to attend a wedding. On Thursday, while returning, a speeding SUV struck their motorcycle near the Bhura Mainari overbridge, critically injuring all four.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the motorcycle was allegedly being ridden on the wrong side while entering the flyover, reportedly to take a shortcut and the rider was not wearing a helmet. At the same time, the Bolero, said to be travelling at over 100 kmph, crashed into the two-wheeler with great force.

Arun, a daily wage labourer, is survived by another daughter who was not present at the time of the accident.

Superintendent of police Saurabh Dixit said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Couple, 2 kids killed after SUV hits motorcycle in Shahjahanpur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Couple, 2 kids killed after SUV hits motorcycle in Shahjahanpur
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