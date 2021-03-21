Home / Cities / Others / Couple arrested in Rohini for blackmailing employer with video clip
Couple arrested in Rohini for blackmailing employer with video clip

New Delhi: The police have arrested a couple for blackmailing a woman in outer Delhi’s Rohini
By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The police have arrested a couple for blackmailing a woman in outer Delhi’s Rohini. The man was victim’s driver and had recorded a video on his phone when his employer was getting intimate with her colleague in the car, police said on Sunday.

The driver demanded 80,000 from the woman, threatening her to release the video online. The woman paid the money and got the video deleted from the driver’s phone. A few days later, however, the driver’s wife demanded 5 lakh from the woman, following which she approached the police.

While the driver told the police that he wanted to buy a motorcycle, his wife wanted to purchase a house, said Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

Tayal said the driver did not conceal his identity when he asked for money and did not quit the job either.

However, when the driver’s wife called to extort money, she recorded the call and gave it to the police. “She approached the police on Wednesday with the recording of the call,” the DCP said.

The police registered a case of sexual harassment and extortion and arrested the couple from their house in Rohini.

