Couple dies by suicide after recovering from Covid-19

A couple, who had recovered from Covid-19, allegedly died of suicide in their Tulinj flat in Nallasopara.

The 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman allegedly hanged themselves from the ceiling of their flat on Monday late evening. “The neighbours alerted us of the foul smell emanating from the flat,” said inspector Rajendra Kamble of Tulinj police station.

The couple had been treated for Covid-19 in April and did not move out of the house due to fear of a relapse, the neighbours told the police. “They would order all essentials like groceries and vegetables online and sometimes the society members would get milk, bread and butter for them,” said Kamble. The couple led a retired life and sustained on their savings and monthly pension said police.

“We suspect that the couple may have been depressed due to isolation. We have registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for postmortem. No suicide note was found from the spot. We are probing further,” said Kamble.