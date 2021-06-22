Court allows UP woman to stay with her husband in Odisha

A court in Bhubaneswar has allowed a woman from Uttar Pradesh to stay with her husband in Odisha even as her father filed a case against him for abducting his “minor” daughter.

The woman left her home in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and came to Bhubaneswar on June 16 to marry an engineer from Odisha. The two met while the engineer worked in a private company in Uttar Pradesh.

Radhakant Sahu, a local police officer, said the woman’s father filed the case saying his daughter was a minor even as her documents proved otherwise.

“Her Aadhaar card and Class X certificate showed she is an adult and we refused to allow an Uttar Pradesh police team to take the couple (to Gorakhpur). We approached the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Khurda, which annulled the case after recording the woman’s statement. The court allowed the woman to stay at her in-laws’ house,” he said.