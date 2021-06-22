Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Court allows UP woman to stay with her husband in Odisha
others

Court allows UP woman to stay with her husband in Odisha

Radhakant Sahu, a local police officer, said the woman’s father filed the case saying his daughter was a minor even as her documents proved otherwise
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A court in Bhubaneswar has allowed a woman from Uttar Pradesh to stay with her husband in Odisha even as her father filed a case against him for abducting his “minor” daughter.

The woman left her home in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and came to Bhubaneswar on June 16 to marry an engineer from Odisha. The two met while the engineer worked in a private company in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Narada case: Supreme Court to hear Mamata’s petition against CBI today

Radhakant Sahu, a local police officer, said the woman’s father filed the case saying his daughter was a minor even as her documents proved otherwise.

“Her Aadhaar card and Class X certificate showed she is an adult and we refused to allow an Uttar Pradesh police team to take the couple (to Gorakhpur). We approached the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Khurda, which annulled the case after recording the woman’s statement. The court allowed the woman to stay at her in-laws’ house,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit

Odisha emerges as only state as home to all three species of crocodiles

Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP