IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case
HT Image
HT Image
others

Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case

New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday said that police are not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused but rather to bring a true picture of an incident, as it directed the city police force to look into the issues raised by Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in his plea seeking a fair investigation
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday said that police are not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused but rather to bring a true picture of an incident, as it directed the city police force to look into the issues raised by Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in his plea seeking a fair investigation.

Sidhu, who was arrested by the police for alleged role in inciting people to resort to violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, had moved court seeking to include all videos and other materials on record which allegedly proved his innocence. His plea had sought directions to the police to conduct a fair and impartial investigation in the case.

On Friday, the court asked the police to look into the issues raised by the accused through his counsel Abhishek Gupta.

“Police officials are directed to investigate on the points as mentioned in the application made by the complainant to unearth the truth…..

“The IO (investigating officer) is duty bound to conduct proper investigation in the matter in a fair and impartial manner. He is not supposed to collect the evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused, rather he has to bring the true picture before the court,”Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar said in his order.

The court, however, added that appropriate action may be taken and appropriate sections may be added if Sidhu was trying to mislead the investigation by fabricating false evidence.

During the hearing, advocate Abhishek Gupta, appearing for Sidhu, told the court that Sidhu was not an instigator of the incident at Red Fort, as alleged by the police.

“There is no video of him calling the people to gather at Red Fort. He did not indulge in any kind of violence taking place at Red Fort. He was only a peaceful protestor,” Gupta claimed. He further contended that Sidhu was staying at a hotel in Murthal from where he checked out at 12 pm on February 26 and left for Delhi only after checking out.

“The CCTV footage of the hotel, which was in working condition, checkout bill showing the time/payment details, as online payment was made, be obtained to ascertain this... Further, the car navigation system installed in the Ford Endeavor car used by him which is in police possession would also show the route taken by him to reach from Murthal to Red Fort along with timings and time taken in the same,” he submitted.

He further said Sidhu reached the area around Red Fort only around 2 pm, which can be proven by his phone location and by that time a huge crowd has already gathered at the spot. He claimed there was CCTV footage of the Red Fort in which Sidhu can be seen helping the police by requesting the crowd to leave the rampart where they were trying to hoist the flag.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rajiv Kamboj, appearing for the police, opposed Sidhu’s plea saying the accused cannot guide the police to conduct investigation in a particular manner.

The court had on February 23 sent Sidhu to judicial custody in the case. Police had earlier alleged he was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents at the Red Fort.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police on Friday told the Delhi high court that the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, had not suffered any gunshot wounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday said that police are not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused but rather to bring a true picture of an incident, as it directed the city police force to look into the issues raised by Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in his plea seeking a fair investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal arrives in Surat to a hero’s welcome: You people did a miracle, he tells residents

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Surat to a victor’s welcome on Friday, with hundreds of people cheering him on as he took out a road show to thank the people of the diamond city for electing his party as the chief opposition party in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Andhra govt seeks to affiliate Venkateswara College with Andhra University; students and teachers hold protest

By Fareeha Iftikhar and Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, New Delhi/hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Union ministry of education seeking to disaffiliate Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, from Delhi University (DU) and affiliate it with the Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana man beaten to death by landlord on suspicion of theft

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Suspecting him of stealing 1,000, a man beat up his tenant to death with a stick in Gagan Nagar of Daba area on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Corporators demand to reopen all 204 public gardens in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:48 PM IST
PUNE Amid the rise in Covid cases Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) garden department is planning to revise the timing of public gardens, but corporators are demanding to reopen more gardens in their wards
READ FULL STORY
Close
The facility will charge <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 per goat or sheep and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
The facility will charge 150 per goat or sheep and 10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
others

Modern abattoir finally operational in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Hanging fire for over a decade, the project was completed at a cost of 19.5 crore in January last year; but trials were started only in February this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Lodhi Club polls in Ludhiana: 16 in fray for 8 posts, 2 elected unanimously

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 27; the contestants will be allowed to address the members in the club on March 5 and elections will be held on March 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ahead of first semester exams, SPPU instructs colleges to prepare question bank for students

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE As Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct first semester exams it has issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges to prepare a question bank for students
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist records 1,445 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE Pune district recorded 1,445 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC corrects inflated bills, refunds 2.86 cr to Covid patients

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE After an audit of Covid medical charges Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has refunded 2,86,86,926 to patients after scrutinizing 1,040 bills till February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune International Film Festival rescheduled due to Covid; now to be held from March 11-18

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra has been rescheduled amid the current Covid situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Seniors, persons 45-yrs and above with comorbidities can register on Co-WIN app from March 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:48 PM IST
PUNE As the third phase of vaccination starts from March 1, beneficiaries will need to register through Co-WIN 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Oncologists willing to operate on Covid patients, survey finds

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:14 PM IST
PUNE According to a recently published survey from a private hospital in the city, it was found that oncologists were willing to risk their safety to provide surgical care to confirmed Covid patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim managed payment collections for the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim managed payment collections for the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana youth dies of suspected drug overdose; boss, her son booked

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Duo facing case of culpable homicide; victim’s father alleges that before dying, his son revealed that his employer injected something into his veins, causing him to lose consciousness
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac