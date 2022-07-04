Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur

A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons.

Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

District magistrate of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh said that the court released the eight accused on bail on Monday after finding no evidence of their presence at the protest.

It’s said that the family members of the arrested persons also provided the police with CCTV footage and other evidence to prove that their kin were not present at the protest.

A police officer said that after getting satisfied with the evidence, they also gave the eight accused clean chit in court, which paved the way for their release.

The released persons also include 18-year-old Mohammed Ali, whose video of being allegedly beaten mercilessly inside a room in Kotwali along with other arrested persons had gone viral. Later, a BJP MLA had captioned the video as a ‘return gift’ to the rioters. After the video went viral, the administration ordered a probe. During the investigations, the police had raised questions about the authenticity of the video.