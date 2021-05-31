Covaxin in short supply, some seek slots outside Delhi

With Covaxin stocks in short supply at government-run centres in the Capital, residents who are due for the second dose of the vaccine are struggling to book slots within the stipulated 4-to-6 week window. Many said in the absence of doses even in private hospitals, which were offering them at a premium, they have begun keeping an eye out for slots in Noida, Gurugram and other NCR cities.

While the advised gap between two doses of Covishield was recently revised to 12-16 weeks, that between Covaxin doses remains 4-6 weeks.

Nishtha Arora, 31, who works in a start-up and is due for her second dose of Covaxin on June 2, has been trying to book a slot for the past five days. “Why is the vaccination not being managed in a manner where the second slot is automatically scheduled ahead of the due date? If there is a time limit, it is important to prioritise the doses,” said Arora.

Arora is also considering booking a slot outside Delhi so she doesn’t miss out on the dose within the stipulated window. “I have checked Gurugram and Faridabad for slots. Some of my friends are also suggesting Meerut as a possible option, where I could get the dose. I am yet to decide,” said Arora.

When he was asked by reporters about the shortage of vaccines, especially Covaxin, on Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “We’ll start giving people the second dose as soon as Covaxin is made available to us.”

Arun Tayal, a software professional, is trying to book a slot for his wife who can receive her second dose after June 4. “A private hospital in Shalimar Bagh is charging ₹1,250 for the vaccine. Besides that, most private places are also not showing any slots... In Gurugram, Fortis is offering the second dose but the slots are completely filled till 11 June. In Noida, there are 2-3 centres at far-flung locations. I don’t know how we will manage,” said Tayal.

A 30-year-old lawyer, who did not wish to be named, said her window for the second dose had started on Monday: “It will get over by June 14. I have no idea if I will be able to get the vaccine dose by then or if the vaccine will work if the dose is delayed.”

She is now considering travelling to Mumbai for the dose as a last resort. “I have asthma and have been waiting for the vaccine for a long time. If nothing works out, I might as well as go to Mumbai because I desperately need the vaccine,” she said.

Even frontline workers are among those affected. “We checked with the administration last week and were told that the vaccine will be available by Monday. As of today, vaccines are not available,” said Linu Manuel, 40, a nurse at MAMC.