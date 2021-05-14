Covid patient’s kin seek action against Bhiwani hospital ICU in-charge

The husband of a Covid patient, who is undergoing treatment at Bhiwani’s Chaudhary Bansilal Government Hospital, alleged that intensive care unit (ICU) in-charge Dr Raghubir shifted his wife from ICU bed to wheelchair for an hour on Thursday to shift one of his relatives even as his wife’s saturation was around 60.

The incident took place at around 3.15pm, he added.

Complainant who is a resident of a Hisar village said that his wife is undergoing treatment at the Bhiwani hospital since May 9 after she tested positive.

“She was on oxygen support and when her situation deteriorated, she was shifted to an ICU bed. On May 13, the ICU in-charge shifted her to a wheelchair to admit his relative. My wife fell unconscious for an hour and we raised an alarm,” he said.

“Then the doctors shifted her to another ICU bed but they did not even change the bedsheet. I had tweet about this by tagging the PMO, Haryana health minister Anil Vij, state agriculture minister JP Dalal and the CMO but no action has been taken against the doctor so far,” he added.

Bhiwani civil surgeon Dr Sapna Gehlot said the matter has come to her notice. “We have started probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against the doctor if found guilty,” she added.

Dr Raghubir could not be reached for a comment on the matter.