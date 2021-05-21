Home / Cities / Others / Covid patient who escaped from hospital found dead in Palghar
Covid patient who escaped from hospital found dead in Palghar

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The body of a 62-year-old Covid-19 patient was found at Nirmal village in Nallasopara on Thursday morning. The deceased had escaped from Cardinal Gracias Covid Hospital, Sandor village in Vasai on Wednesday night.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on May 11. On Wednesday, the patient sneaked out of the hospital taking advantage of the power outage reported due to Cyclone Tauktae.

However, on Thursday, his body was found at Nirmal village.

Dr Manish Pandye, taluka medical officer, Vasai, said, “Due to the cyclone, there was no power in the entire Vasai-Virar stretch. Hence, when the patient escaped from the centre, the staff did not notice the same.”

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of the death and have registered a case of accidental death.

