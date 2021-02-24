Home / Cities / Others / Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans
Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans

PUNE It was a tough decision for Akshay B and his family to change the timing and venue of his wedding, after the Pune district collector imposed several restrictions on public gatherings and night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:29 PM IST
“Earlier we had booked a huge lawn for our wedding scheduled on February 28 (Sunday), at 7.15 pm, which we have cancelled. We had invited 500 guests for the reception, but after the new restrictions were announced we had to reschedule the plan,” he said.

Amid the rise in Covid cases, strict restrictions are in place in the Pune district, along with curbs imposed on public gatherings. At a wedding a maximum of 50 per cent of hall capacity is allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. Also, a permission letter from the local police is a must.

“Now, we have rescheduled the date and changed the venue to a comparatively small hall at Kothrud. Only 100 guests including close relatives are invited and “Muhurat” is rescheduled to 11.30 am,” said Akshay.

Similarly, Vikas Rajput, a resident of Hadapsar, who has rescheduled the wedding plan of his daughter after the new restrictions were announced, said, “My daughter’s wedding is planned on February 27 and we have called around 200 guests. But we have divided the guest list into three parts, 75 guests are invited between 7 to 8 pm, 75 between 8 pm and 9 pm slot and remaining between 9 pm to 10 pm.”

“We did this so that all safety norms can be followed,” he said.

