IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans

PUNE It was a tough decision for Akshay B and his family to change the timing and venue of his wedding, after the Pune district collector imposed several restrictions on public gatherings and night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:29 PM IST

PUNE It was a tough decision for Akshay B and his family to change the timing and venue of his wedding, after the Pune district collector imposed several restrictions on public gatherings and night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am.

“Earlier we had booked a huge lawn for our wedding scheduled on February 28 (Sunday), at 7.15 pm, which we have cancelled. We had invited 500 guests for the reception, but after the new restrictions were announced we had to reschedule the plan,” he said.

Amid the rise in Covid cases, strict restrictions are in place in the Pune district, along with curbs imposed on public gatherings. At a wedding a maximum of 50 per cent of hall capacity is allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. Also, a permission letter from the local police is a must.

“Now, we have rescheduled the date and changed the venue to a comparatively small hall at Kothrud. Only 100 guests including close relatives are invited and “Muhurat” is rescheduled to 11.30 am,” said Akshay.

Similarly, Vikas Rajput, a resident of Hadapsar, who has rescheduled the wedding plan of his daughter after the new restrictions were announced, said, “My daughter’s wedding is planned on February 27 and we have called around 200 guests. But we have divided the guest list into three parts, 75 guests are invited between 7 to 8 pm, 75 between 8 pm and 9 pm slot and remaining between 9 pm to 10 pm.”

“We did this so that all safety norms can be followed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Night curfew leaves theatre platforms and cinema halls empty, again

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
PUNE The return of night curfew has put a stop to holding of cultural programmes and theatre events again
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC fails to lay fibre optical ducts as part of 24x7 water project

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST
PUNE Even as the former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the civic body to lay fibre optical ducts as part of the 24x7 water project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not take any decision about the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Pune A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Jawahar Dhore, son of Usha Dhore, mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for flouting Covid restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:29 PM IST
PUNE It was a tough decision for Akshay B and his family to change the timing and venue of his wedding, after the Pune district collector imposed several restrictions on public gatherings and night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district’s active cases cross 10k mark

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:48 PM IST
PUNE Pune district on Wednesday crossed the 10,000-mark of Covid active cases after 1,473 fresh positives were reported, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt medical colleges, hospitals to appoint biomedical engineers

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE The state government on Tuesday (February 23) issued orders to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai, to appoint a biomedical engineer at every government medical college and hospital dedicated to Covid services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NHAI, Pune traffic police seal illegal entry, exit points on highway near accident-prone Navale bridge

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:40 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to bring down the number of accidents and put in place precautionary measures, the Pune traffic police along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is reviewing and sealing the illegal entry and exit points, referred to colloquially by police as “punctures”, on the highway going towards the service road near the Navale bridge chowk on Katraj – Dehu road bypass
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune ranked 79th in country for air pollution in 2020-21 by CSE

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:17 PM IST
PUNE Pune is among 16 cities from central and western India that have shown a stable trend in air pollution this winter, as compared to previous years, according to analysis of real-time data carried out by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:05 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad twin cities are mong 25 cities chosen for the India cycle4change challenge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Scrutinise progress on development works before clearing bills: PMC commissioner

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST
PUNE The civic body chief has issued an order to scrutinise progress on development works undertaken during the pandemic last year before clearing bills of contractors
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:38 PM IST
PUNE After a delay of almost three weeks, the admission process for the Right to Education (RTE) process yes to begin, as of Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SPPU’s research centre likely to be set up at AIT, Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
PUNE The Savitraibai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has expressed intension to set up a research centre at the Army Institute of Technology (AIT), Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
others

Sevapuri in PM’s seat being developed as India’s first model block

By Sudhir Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Niti Aayog selected Sevapuri block in the beginning of 2020 to turn it into a model ideal block by ensuring 100% implementation of Central and state government developmental and social welfare schemes in all of its 87 village panchayats
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: A handsome Vishnu statue amongst the ruins reveals Pune’s tryst with the “Golden Age”

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:54 PM IST
PUNE The study of cultural history is based on nature and scope of evidence, either in textual, material or oral form
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Bihar: Man found dead hours after his arrest for murdering his infant daughter

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:57 AM IST
The man was arrested after his wife, who also accused him of domestic violence, lodged a complaint saying he allegedly killed their daughter in an inebriated condition
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac