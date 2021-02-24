Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans
PUNE It was a tough decision for Akshay B and his family to change the timing and venue of his wedding, after the Pune district collector imposed several restrictions on public gatherings and night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am.
“Earlier we had booked a huge lawn for our wedding scheduled on February 28 (Sunday), at 7.15 pm, which we have cancelled. We had invited 500 guests for the reception, but after the new restrictions were announced we had to reschedule the plan,” he said.
Amid the rise in Covid cases, strict restrictions are in place in the Pune district, along with curbs imposed on public gatherings. At a wedding a maximum of 50 per cent of hall capacity is allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. Also, a permission letter from the local police is a must.
“Now, we have rescheduled the date and changed the venue to a comparatively small hall at Kothrud. Only 100 guests including close relatives are invited and “Muhurat” is rescheduled to 11.30 am,” said Akshay.
Similarly, Vikas Rajput, a resident of Hadapsar, who has rescheduled the wedding plan of his daughter after the new restrictions were announced, said, “My daughter’s wedding is planned on February 27 and we have called around 200 guests. But we have divided the guest list into three parts, 75 guests are invited between 7 to 8 pm, 75 between 8 pm and 9 pm slot and remaining between 9 pm to 10 pm.”
“We did this so that all safety norms can be followed,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew leaves theatre platforms and cinema halls empty, again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC fails to lay fibre optical ducts as part of 24x7 water project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s active cases cross 10k mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt medical colleges, hospitals to appoint biomedical engineers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI, Pune traffic police seal illegal entry, exit points on highway near accident-prone Navale bridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune ranked 79th in country for air pollution in 2020-21 by CSE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s cycle4change challenge: PCMC makes 25-city shortlist; final 11 to win Rs1 crore each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scrutinise progress on development works before clearing bills: PMC commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU’s research centre likely to be set up at AIT, Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sevapuri in PM’s seat being developed as India’s first model block
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: A handsome Vishnu statue amongst the ruins reveals Pune’s tryst with the “Golden Age”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Man found dead hours after his arrest for murdering his infant daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox